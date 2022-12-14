Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

City of Cranbrook announces new rock festival for summer 2023

Iconic rock favourites will hit the stage in Cranbrook, B.C., next summer as part of the new Rock the Kootenays festival.

The city says they plan for Rock the Kootenays to become an annual event

Corey Bullock · CBC News ·
A crowd of people are silhouetted against a bright stage.
Canadian rock icons are headlining Rock the Kootenays, a three-day classic rock festival coming to the City of Cranbrook in August 2023. (Tsuguliev/Shutterstock)

The City of Cranbrook is preparing to welcome thousands of people to town next summer, as rock legends are set to hit the stage at Western Financial Place.

Rock the Kootenays is a new, three-day classic rock festival that will take place in Cranbrook, B.C., next August, the city announced Tuesday. 

Some of the talent expected to grace the stage include Canadian rock musicians Kim Mitchell, Tom Cochrane and the band April Wine.

"This is Rock the Kootenays, Cranbrook's classic rock festival. We're looking forward [to having] some great bands," said Trevor Thors, general manager of venues and events.

Trevor Thors, general manager of venues and events for the City of Cranbrook, says the festival is touring the rest of the country with a stop in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/CBC News)

Thors says this is the first time a large festival will play at the East Kootenay venue. 

"Cranbrook is a small town, and this festival typically plays in towns that are a lot larger, so the biggest challenge we're going to have is getting people down here, coming out and watching the show," he said.

The southeastern B.C. city plans to make this an annual event, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Entertainment Group. 

The festival will take place outside of Western Financial Place from Aug. 11 to 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 16.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Corey Bullock

Corey Bullock is a CBC Video Journalist in Cranbrook. You can contact her at corey.bullock@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now