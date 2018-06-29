Free legal service launches for victims of workplace sexual harassment

A new legal program is now available across B.C. for people who experience sexual harassment at work.

Community Legal Assistance Society B.C. (CLAS) is coordinating the free, confidential service, in which its staff lawyers and other lawyers taking part will provide up to five hours of advice — on the phone or in person — to victims of workplace sexual harassment.

"We don't actually have a good idea of what the demand for this service will be," said Jennifer Khor, supervising lawyer and project manager for the new program, called SHARP Workplaces. "We do believe it's much needed, as you can see with all the news with the #MeToo and Times Up movement."

The program through CLAS is funded with $2.3 million from the federal Department of Justice, and will be in place alongside another program through the Ending Violence Association. That program is receiving $1.7 million from the department and will will focus on legal education and training for small businesses, Indigenous organizations and non-profits.

"Sexual harassment can be a very traumatic experience for people and we're hoping to really also create a change in the workplaces," said Khor, adding that half of working women will experience sexual harassment during their careers, but only about a quarter will report it.

She said that marginalized and disadvantaged groups, including Indigenous people, LGBTQ people, temporary or seasonal workers, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities may experience more workplace sexual harassment, but anyone can become a victim.

Khor said that anyone in B.C. can call or email CLAS to access the service. They'll be interviewed by an intake worker and then an appointment will be made with a lawyer.

She said people who aren't sure if their experience at work qualifies as sexual harassment are still encouraged to call, and will still receive free advice.

Khor said she doesn't have as many lawyers on the roster as she'd like — especially in remote parts of the province — and any lawyers interested in taking part, at the legal aid pay rate, should get in touch.

The service can be accessed by calling 604-673-3143, toll free: 1-888-685-6222, or by emailing SHARPWorkplaces@clasbc.net.