Push to pass Clare's Law in B.C. as part of support measures for victims of intimate-partner violence

WARNING: This article contains details of domestic violence.

Advocates for victims of intimate partner violence say it's time for the B.C. government to consider passing Clare's Law, which allows people who are worried for their safety to get more information about their risk.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest of four provinces to have passed, or in the process of passing, the legislation. It allows people to ask police for their partner's criminal history without the partner knowing, while police can also use the law to proactively tell someone their intimate partner might pose a risk.

Advocates in B.C. — and in provinces where it has been in force for years — say Clare's Law can help people assess if they need to leave a relationship for their safety. But they also recognize it's just one step toward solving intimate partner violence and more needs to be done to support victims.

"I absolutely think Clare's Law can save lives," said Crystal Giesbrecht, director of research and communications at the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan. That province was the first to roll out the law in 2020.

"We believe that Clare's Law is so helpful and want to see it implemented across the country," Giesbrecht said.

Crystal Giesbrecht with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan says Clare's Law has helped clients make the choice to end relationships. (CBC)

She said some clients have shared that the information they received through Clare's Law was a "catalyst" for them to make the choice to end the relationship.

In cases where no records for a partner turn up, Giesbrecht says people are still connected to a domestic violence shelter or service to provide safety planning and risk assessment.

10 B.C. women allegedly killed last year

Clare's Law originated in the U.K. in 2014 and is named for Clare Wood, a woman killed by her ex-boyfriend. She was unaware of his violent past.

In Canada, the vast majority of people killed by intimate partners are women, according to Statistics Canada. About 68 women and girls were killed by an intimate partner in 2021. Data has yet to be released for 2022.

A rally was held in B.C. last year honouring at least 10 women who were allegedly killed by their partners or family members.

Hilla Kerner, a frontline worker at Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter, says Clare's Law is a "proactive" tool, as opposed to other resources available to deal with intimate partner violence.

Hilla Kerner of Vancouver Rape Relief says victims of intimate partner violence need better protection. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

But Kerner says along with that legislation, the criminal justice system needs to better protect victims and monitor offenders who have an extensive history of violence.

She points to the case of two women shot dead in Chilliwack, B.C., in the summer of 2022 as an example. They were killed by an ex-partner who was facing charges of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was due in court the day of the shooting, according to police and court records.

"Unless they have a really secure way to monitor violent men, they might need to be held in custody," Kerner said.

Shortcomings

In 2019, MLA Michael Lee introduced Clare's Law to the B.C. legislature but it didn't make it past first reading. Lee says his party, B.C. United, is considering reintroducing the bill in the future.

"We see the continued need for this," he told CBC News on Tuesday.

But the Ending Violence Association of B.C. was not a fan of the bill. It said Clare's Law can't guarantee women will receive any extra protection once they're informed of their partner's violent history.

Alberta has also proven that the law is not without its shortcomings. Advocates have lamented big backlogs, with some people waiting more than three months for disclosure on partners.

More support needed

Advocates acknowledge Clare's Law can't work effectively by itself and hope to see more resources for victims.

Kerner says there aren't enough transition houses and second-stage housing for women and their children.

CBC News reached out to 10 women's transition houses in the Lower Mainland and Victoria this week and found all but one were full.

"When women are looking into the long-term possibilities, it's pretty dire," Kerner said.

In response to questions from CBC News about Clare's Law, the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said work is underway to help end violence, including $54 million in annual funding to support over 400 victim service and violence against women programs across the province.

Support is available for anyone affected by intimate partner violence. You can access support services and local resources in Canada by visiting this website. If your situation is urgent, please contact emergency services in your area.