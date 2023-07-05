A city councillor in Merritt, B.C., has died after being hit by a vehicle.

A statement from the City of Merritt on Wednesday said Coun. Claire Newman died after the collision near Valemount, more than 400 kilometres north of Merritt.

Newman had been travelling to see family, the city said.

"To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her," wrote Mayor Michael Goetz. "Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her.

"To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire you will be missed."

Newman was elected last fall to city council in Merritt, a community of roughly 7,000 in the province's southern Interior.

"I have loved working with Claire," wrote Merritt CAO Sean Smith. "She was vibrant, curious, and had a passion for people that was contagious. Saying goodbye to friends is hard. I will miss her. And on behalf of all city staff, our sincere condolences go out to her family."

Newman had previously been a councillor in the District of Logan Lake since 2008.

Both communities are lowering flags to half-mast in wake of her death.

Staff in Merritt will gather in honour of Newman instead of holding a regular city council meeting on July 11.

CBC News has contacted RCMP for more information on the collision.