City of Vancouver names new fire chief

After a nationwide search, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has named Karen Fry its new fire chief.

Fry comes to Vancouver after serving in Nanaimo as the fire chief and director of public safety since 2017. She has also worked with the Surrey Fire Service as a deputy chief and is currently the first vice-president of the B.C. Fire Chief's Association.

"As we continue our ongoing response to COVID-19 and managing the essential services that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services team provides, we are thrilled to have Karen Fry join us as our new fire chief," said deputy city manager Paul Mochrie.

"She brings deep expertise and a record of effective leadership in the fire service and she will be an invaluable addition to our city leadership team."

Fry says it's an honour to join the Vancouver team.

"Public safety is my passion and I am keen to build on the already outstanding efforts of the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services team. It has been a difficult year for emergency service workers and there will be challenges ahead, but I am committed to serving this community alongside my new colleagues."

Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/Karen_Fry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Karen_Fry</a> on being named Fire Chief of <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFireRescue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanFireRescue</a>!<br><br>You could not find a better group of women & men to serve with - or a more beautiful & complicated city to help protect!<br><br>I know you will have the backs of your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VFRS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VFRS</a> team & serve <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> with integrity. <a href="https://t.co/cVYdws8JhP">pic.twitter.com/cVYdws8JhP</a> —@FireChiefReid

Former chief Darrell Reid, held the position from 2017 until this June when he retired to take the position of chief commissioner for Strathcona County, near Edmonton, to be closer to his family in Alberta.

Fry will officially begin working in her new role on Jan. 4, 2021.

