City of Vancouver identifies worker killed in weekend workplace accident

The City of Vancouver has identified the engineering employee killed Saturday afternoon in a workplace accident as Moreno Cerra.

According to the city's posts on social media, Cerra had been an employee with the municipality for 17 years. The city expressed their condolences and thanked Cerra for his years of work on Facebook and Twitter.

The 49-year-old was killed in an accident that occurred near Burnaby city limits at around 2:15 p.m. PT on Saturday.

According to the city, a member of the public helped try to save Cerra at the scene of the accident. The city posted that they are looking to contact that person who assisted to thank them and offer support.

The accident that killed the long-time Vancouver city worker happened near Boundary Rd. (Shane MacKichan)

Details of the accident haven't been released yet as RCMP, WorkSafeBC, the city and the coroner investigate.

City flags flew at half-mast Sunday in honour of the worker killed and Mayor Kennedy Stewart relayed his condolences in a tweet, saying he was also "deeply saddened" by the employee's death.