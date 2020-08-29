City-sponsored justice awareness mural 'deeply disrespectful,' says Victoria's police chief

The chief of police in Victoria, B.C., says a city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects the members of his department.

Chief Del Manak says the large "More justice, more peace'' mural located in the city's downtown Bastion Square includes an anti-police slogan.

Manak says in a statement part of the mural includes the acronym ACAB, which is commonly held to mean "All Cops Are Bastards" or "All Cops Are Bad."

He says the inclusion of the acronym is "deeply disrespectful" to those who serve in the Victoria Police Department.

Manak says he's spoken to city officials about the message on part of the mural, which was presented to the city as a project to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black and Indigenous people and others.

The City of Victoria will meet with the African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island next week to discuss the content of the mural. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

A city official says a meeting about the mural's content is set for next week with the African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island, which received a grant to produce the artwork.

A spokesperson for the association could not be immediately reached for comment on the mural, which was a joint effort by 17 artists.

Manak says he was asked about his reaction to the acronym at a meeting Thursday with members of the city's Black community.