City of Vancouver to temporarily reduce green bin collection to every 2 weeks

The City of Vancouver says it will temporarily reduce green bin collections from every week to every two weeks through most of the winter.

The city says the collection will happen on garbage day, every two weeks, until March 6, 2023.

The move to bi-weekly pickups will provide more predictable service, particularly when wintry conditions can impact operations, according to the city.

The switch will also reduce wear and tear on city equipment and extend the life of sanitation trucks, which are set to be replaced, the city said.

There is also less demand for green bin collection due to fewer yard trimmings, the city says, and colder temperatures lead to less green bin odours.

Earlier this year, the city announced a temporary shift to bi-weekly green bin collection amid staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Green bins are meant for organic waste including garden clippings, food scraps, food-soiled paper products, as well as used wooden chopsticks and skewers.

Plastic containers and plastic cutlery, even those marked "biodegradable" or "compostable" are not allowed in green bins.