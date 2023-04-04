Leaked City of Vancouver documents show plan to escalate removal of DTES encampment

City of Vancouver documents obtained by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and shared with CBC News outline a plan to escalate the removal of tents and structures in an encampment on East Hastings Street.

Information in the documents show a two-stage approach, with the first stage focusing on lower-risk sites along Hastings Street.

Engineering crews supported by Vancouver police would "no longer disengage when tensions rise, or protesters/advocates become too disruptive," which "signals an escalation in approach, in advance of a larger event."

The second stage would see a VPD-led operation to remove all remaining structures in the "High-Risk sites" and will involve "Significantly larger Eng (engineering) and VPD staff deployment."

The "Goal is to complete in one day but resourcing for two," according to the document.

"There is absolutely no place for these individuals to go," said VANDU community organizer Vince Tao. "This is called banishment."

A leaked City of Vancouver document shows plans to escalate the dismantlement of the DTES encampment. (Submitted by VANDU)

Tao says the decampment is set to begin Tuesday, and the group is asking for a moratorium until adequate housing can be found for the residents.

The document titled Stage 2: Public Safety Led Approach says: "All individuals/structures in encampment area to be provided with " notice of non-compliance" — 7-day voluntary compliance."

The documents shared with CBC News, however, do not contain specific dates for executing the city's plan. But they say residents would be encouraged to "accept shelter offers and/or housing that may be available." and that city staff are "developing a plan to ensure individuals leaving the encampment zone who are without shelter or housing are connected to outreach with a means of contact for further follow-up."

Mayor says 'entrenched encampments' not an 'acceptable model'

In a news conference Monday, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the effort to remove the tents and structures comes from recommendations by city staff.

"Large, entrenched encampments aren't an acceptable model going forward," said Sim.

"We will continue the work that we heen doing since July, finding empathetic ways to get people off the street into the housing that they need."

In a statement, Vancouver police say officers will continue to support City of Vancouver workers as they enforce decampment in the area.

"Our role is to provide a safe working space for city staff and to mitigate any conflicts that arise," said VPD media relations officer Sgt. Steve Addison.

On March 21, 2023, the head of Vancouver's fire department called on the city to do more to move tents away from buildings in the Downtown Eastside after a propane tank explosion, and fire destroyed several tents in an encampment and spread to the entranceway of a nearby building before it was contained.

At that time, Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said her crews had responded to 370 outdoor fires on East Hastings Street over the last eight months. Four people have already been injured this year, she said.

The fires are still occurring regularly in the area, and "increasingly, the lack of co-operation of individuals sheltering in front of buildings during fire incidents are hindering firefighting efforts," according to a statement from the city.

The VPD has reported a nine per cent increase in assaults in the Downtown Eastside since last August, when the encampment began, according to the city, which says police have noted an increase in weapons from tents in the zone.

"In addition, an Atira Women's Society survey found all 50 respondents reported feeling unsafe and being subjected to violence including sexual assault," according to the statement.

Vancouver city staff began the process of removing tents and other structures last summer, forcing dozens of people to move without other housing and shelter options.

Homelessness advocates say the approach has broken apart the community and driven people into isolation. They are arguing for more housing options.

The city says over 600 structures have been removed from the area since the encampment began.