City of Vancouver issues vaccine mandate for municipal employees

The City of Vancouver said Monday municipal employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6 or they will not be permitted in the workplace.

The city explained exemptions for employees will be accommodated for medical or other reasons under the B.C. Human Rights Code but full details of the policy are being finalized.

City Manager Paul Mochrie said the city is focused on the health and safety of staff, local residents, and businesses.

"We continue to follow direction from public health in our workplaces, and this mandatory vaccination policy will help provide a further level of protection against this virus for city staff and the public we serve," said Mochrie.

Thousands of people protesting against vaccination passports and the COVID-19 vaccine gather near Vancouver City Hall on Cambie Street on Sept. 1, 2021. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The mandatory vaccination policy for city workers is in alignment with rules already announced for federal and provincial workers.

The new policy was announced as more governments and businesses reveal vaccine mandates to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the U.S. is poised to open up its land border with Canada on Nov. 8.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement he welcomed the new policy.

"This next step will help us prepare to welcome visitors and business back to Vancouver as we continue to reopen and position our community as one of the best places in the world to live, work, and play," said Stewart.