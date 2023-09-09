What do you think of corner stores? The City of Vancouver wants to hear from you

More neighbourhood shops could be just around the corner in Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver is looking to make it easier to open and run corner stores, and is asking members of the public to weigh in starting this weekend until Oct. 10.

Corner stores are small shops in residential areas, located away from main streets and sometimes connected to a home or apartment.

Many of them sell groceries, coffee and prepared food, while others provide services like repairs or sell specialty or imported items.

But several of the mom-and-pop shops have disappeared in recent years as rising costs and property taxes made it more difficult to stay afloat.

There are currently about 88 corner stores operating in Vancouver, according to the city, down from 105 in the 1970s and a peak of approximately 260 in the 1920s.

In January 2021, the city streamlined zoning requirements for corner stores and removed the requirement for protected stores to have been opened before 1980, clearing the path for more to open.

Floyd Wong stands outside Vernon Drive Grocery, one of several corner stores that have closed in Vancouver in recent years, on Sept. 4, 2019. Wong said the store couldn't keep up with costs, and sold it in 2021. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Now, the city wants residents to share their ideas for how to protect the "cherished assets" in order to support "a diverse and vital local economy."

Anyone with an opinion on how to support and expand corner stores can fill out the survey, or stop by pop-up engagement events this weekend to share their thoughts in person:

Community hubs

Corner stores are more than just a place to pick up cat food in a pinch, according to regulars and some city planning experts.

Customers at Wilder Snail and Wayne Grocery in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood told CBC News that the stores are "backbones" of the community.

And they offer the chance to support local businesses, oftentimes at lower prices than larger chains.

WATCH | Why corner stores matter to Vancouverites: Vancouver corner stores are backbones of communities, say regulars Duration 1:07 Customers say corner stores offer cheaper prices and support the local economy in Vancouver amid rising costs. But some worry about the increasing number of stores that are closing or being sold to larger corporations.

Many corner stores are family-owned businesses, run by immigrant families who had to find their own work after arriving in Canada.

Sam Xu, who runs Wayne Grocery with his wife, says a small shop like theirs is hard work, but he enjoys talking with customers and getting to know their habits.

"Now that we have experience [of] seeing what customers buy, then the next day, we'll buy more," said Xu, whose children sometimes help out around the store.

But rising costs are hard on the business, said Xu, and the sale of the building they leased in 2021 means the future of the store is unclear.

Harry Mah holds court at McGill Grocery in Vancouver before the sun comes up on Sept. 4, 2019. Customers and experts say corner stores are important community gathering places. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

One block west on Keefer Street, the pressures have pushed Wilder Snail Cafe and Grocery to adapt, opening up a small cafe and seating area in addition to its grocery operations.

Employee Kota Tsuminowa says the customers are friendly and he likes being able to get to know people who stop by.

"It's a really important place for people who live around here," he said.

Civic historian John Atkin says the evolution into a cafe makes the store even more essential.

"I think they've become actually more interesting but also more important to the neighborhood because it is that social gathering point."