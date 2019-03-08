City of Vancouver announces summer road repair schedule

Drivers take note: the City of Vancouver has announced its summer road works schedule, with major projects planned for all corners of the city.

They include:

Nanaimo Street between McGill Street and 4th Avenue, sewer and safety upgrades from Feb. 2018 to spring 2020.

Granville Bridge structural and seismic upgrades will be ongoing through to 2021.

Quebec Street improvements between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue, and 2nd Avenue from Main Street to Ontario Street between March 2019 and the summer of 2020.

Haro, Bute, Denman, Gilford and Chilco streets water and safety upgrades from spring 2019 to spring 2020.

Boundary Road upgrades from spring 2019 to spring 2020.

MacDonald Street upgrades from spring 2019 to spring 2020.

Vancouver's general manager of engineering Jerry Dobrovolny says the summer road work schedule is a busy one and that people can reduce their commuting stress by being informed.

"We want all or our residents, business owners and people coming into the city to take a moment to understand what is happening on the roadways," he said.