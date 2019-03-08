Skip to Main Content
City of Vancouver announces summer road repair schedule

City of Vancouver announces summer road repair schedule

Major projects will affect traffic on Nanaimo Street, Granville Bridge, Boundary Road and in the West End.

Major projects will affect traffic on Nanaimo Street, Granville Bridge and in the West End

CBC News ·
The City of Vancouver has announced its summer road works schedule. (City of Vancouver)

Drivers take note: the City of Vancouver has announced its summer road works schedule, with major projects planned for all corners of the city.

They include:

Vancouver's general manager of engineering Jerry Dobrovolny says the summer road work schedule is a busy one and that people can reduce their commuting stress by being informed.

"We want all or our residents, business owners and people coming into the city to take a moment to understand what is happening on the roadways," he said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us