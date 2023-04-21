City of Merritt on the hunt for new top official after CAO announces his exit

The City of Merritt's chief administrative officer is stepping down.

CAO Sean Smith will be leaving his post on July 7 to join Hawkeye Wealth, a private equity real estate firm.

With his exit, Smith hopes to gain a greater work-life balance.

Smith began his career with the city in 2017, working as the director of corporate services, then the deputy chief administrative officer and, eventually, CAO.

"I really like what I do," said Smith.

During his tenure, he has helped guide the city through a global pandemic, multiple wildfires and a flood.

"I found it really rewarding. You get into the public sector because you want to help. It's the primary driver for most people. And I felt like there was never more opportunity to help than in those moments."

"To see the way the community rallied around each other and supported each other during those times. I don't think I'll ever forget some of the special feelings I had during that time."

Sean Smith says he's stepping down to find more balance between work and his family. (Curtis Allen/CBC)

But the realities of the job have meant that Smith's personal life has suffered. Along with his regular responsibilities, his evenings are often booked with community events and council meetings.

"I have had struggles being excellent at my job and also being excellent on the family front," said Smith, adding that, ultimately, his decision reflects a desire to be more present with his family.

"There's something magical about putting your kids to bed at night, and that's something I want to be doing on a more regular basis."

Merrit Mayor Michael Goetz says Smith's presence will be greatly missed.

"His hard work during and after the flood has put the City of Merritt in a position that other communities can only dream about," said Goetz.

"His dedication, boundless knowledge and enthusiasm set him apart from all others."

Merritt is hiring

The city hasn't yet found a replacement for Smith, but a posting for the position is active.

Water floods a street in a residential part of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (CBC)

Smith has some parting words of advice for whoever takes up the mantle.

"Invest into it. Love the city of Merritt, and it's going to love you right back."

Smith says it's his hope the city continues to focus on driving economic and job growth as it grows its population and serves as an important link between the Lower Mainland and other regions in the province.

He says there also needs to be a continued commitment to recovery efforts following the 2021 floods that led to the city's evacuation and damaged more than 600 houses, 300 of which required extensive repairs or demolition.

The city has since developed a $90-million flood recovery plan aimed at protecting the community from future flooding disasters.