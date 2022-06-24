1 arrested after glass door shattered at city hall during 'stop the sweeps' protest
Demonstrators briefly entered the building and were escorted out by police
Police are investigating after one person was arrested for mischief following a protest at Vancouver City Hall Wednesday afternoon that left broken glass in its wake.
Members of the 'Stop the Sweeps' Coalition were gathered outside city hall calling for changes to the city's practice of daily street sweeps to clean sidewalks in the Downtown Eastside.
Police and city hall staff say members from the group briefly occupied the building's lobby before police escorted them out.
The coalition said in a statement to CBC that after entering the building, they chanted "Stop the Sweeps" and requested to be heard by city councillors, who were in a meeting at the time debating the contentious Broadway Plan.
Photos taken by a CBC photographer show a pane of glass on the north doors of the building smashed.
They also show protestors struggling to enter the building prior to the glass breaking as security guards attempt to push back.
"While peaceful protest is welcome, aggression and violence is not, and our priority is to ensure the safety of all concerned," said the City of Vancouver in a statement to CBC.
The day prior, a motion before city council called for changes to the way sweeps are conducted, but the issue did not go to a vote. Opponents to street sweeps say personal possessions of people living in public spaces are often taken by city crews and thrown out, or stored where retrieving them is difficult.
The city apologized this week for any harms caused by the practice.
Since debate on the motion was postponed, staff cancelled a public hearing on the matter that was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
The coalition says more than 30 people were signed up to speak at the cancelled hearing.
"At some point during the afternoon's demonstration, several members of our coalition made the decision to enter city hall and make our voices heard," read a statement from the group.
The city said it is reviewing the circumstances related to the event. Police say the file remains under investigation.
Members from the coalition said nobody was injured in the altercation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?