1 arrested after glass door shattered at city hall during 'stop the sweeps' protest

Police are investigating after one person was arrested for mischief following a protest at Vancouver City Hall Wednesday afternoon that left broken glass in its wake.

Members of the 'Stop the Sweeps' Coalition were gathered outside city hall calling for changes to the city's practice of daily street sweeps to clean sidewalks in the Downtown Eastside.

Police and city hall staff say members from the group briefly occupied the building's lobby before police escorted them out.

The coalition said in a statement to CBC that after entering the building, they chanted "Stop the Sweeps" and requested to be heard by city councillors, who were in a meeting at the time debating the contentious Broadway Plan.

People are pictured gathered around a security guard, with broken glass on the ground. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Photos taken by a CBC photographer show a pane of glass on the north doors of the building smashed.

Protestors at Wednesday's 'Stop the Sweep' protest outside Vancouver City Hall are pictured attempting to enter the building before the glass was smashed (Justine Boulin/CBC)

They also show protestors struggling to enter the building prior to the glass breaking as security guards attempt to push back.

"While peaceful protest is welcome, aggression and violence is not, and our priority is to ensure the safety of all concerned," said the City of Vancouver in a statement to CBC.

The Stop the Sweeps Coalition gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Wednesday. Several members are pictured attempting to enter the building. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The day prior, a motion before city council called for changes to the way sweeps are conducted, but the issue did not go to a vote. Opponents to street sweeps say personal possessions of people living in public spaces are often taken by city crews and thrown out, or stored where retrieving them is difficult.

The city apologized this week for any harms caused by the practice.

Since debate on the motion was postponed, staff cancelled a public hearing on the matter that was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Protestors say they chanted "Stop the Sweeps" after entering the building. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The coalition says more than 30 people were signed up to speak at the cancelled hearing.

"At some point during the afternoon's demonstration, several members of our coalition made the decision to enter city hall and make our voices heard," read a statement from the group.

The City of Vancouver says the protested started at 1 p.m. and ended around 4 p.m. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

The city said it is reviewing the circumstances related to the event. Police say the file remains under investigation.

Members from the coalition said nobody was injured in the altercation.