City council approves re-zoning major parts of Vancouver to allow duplexes

After two days of public hearings, Vancouver city council has voted to enable duplex use in the city's single family home neighbourhoods.

Decision made in final city council meeting of Gregor Robertson's decade-long tenure as mayor

CBC News ·
A slide presented to Vancouver city councillors on June 19, demonstrating the type of housing that soon could become legal throughout Vancouver's single-family neighbourhoods. (City of Vancouver)

After two days of public hearings, Vancouver city council has voted to re-zone the majority of the city to enable duplex use in single-family home neighbourhoods.

The decision was meant to be voted on Tuesday night, but was pushed until Wednesday after dozens of speakers showed up to voice their opinion.

The decision, approved in the final city council meeting of Gregor Robertson's decade-long tenure as mayor of Vancouver, is also one of his most sweeping policies.

Seven councillors voted in favour, while three were against.

More to come.

