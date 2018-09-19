City council approves re-zoning major parts of Vancouver to allow duplexes

After two days of public hearings, Vancouver city council has voted to re-zone the majority of the city to enable duplex use in single-family home neighbourhoods.

The decision was meant to be voted on Tuesday night, but was pushed until Wednesday after dozens of speakers showed up to voice their opinion.

The decision, approved in the final city council meeting of Gregor Robertson's decade-long tenure as mayor of Vancouver, is also one of his most sweeping policies.

Seven councillors voted in favour, while three were against.

