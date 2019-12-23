7 churches helping homeless in B.C. community after city council scraps plan for cold-weather shelter

Seven churches are stepping in to shelter the homeless overnight in the Oceanside region of Vancouver Island, where no other alternative exists.

There is no cold-weather shelter for residents of Parksville, Qualicum Beach and the surrounding rural communities. There were plans to put one in a new supportive-housing facility that opened in Parksville this summer, but city council axed the shelter component of the facility before it opened.

Now, BC Housing is partnering with the Oceanside Homeless Ecumenical Advocacy Response Team Society. The location will rotate between seven different community churches one night per week until March 2020.

"We are so grateful for the churches who have come together and formed a new society just to put this shelter together," said Susanna Newton, co-chair of the Oceanside Task Force on Homelessness on CBC's All Points West. "It's critical this time of year."

Not enough for everyone

Newton estimates there are about 70 homeless people in the area. The participating churches are set up with beds for eight.

"It is definitely not going to be the answer for everybody, but we are happy at least a few individuals will have a warm, dry place to sleep," she said.

The task force has been working on the homelessness issue since 2010. The Salvation Army operated a shelter from 2011 to 2015. From 2016 to March 2019, a winter shelter was in place at one local church.

This year, St. Anne's Church in Parksville was the first to open overnight in lieu of a proper shelter, and now six others are offering their space.

Newton said the planned shelter in the supportive housing space was "the ultimate dream" but the task force will not give up hope for a permanent solution.

"We hope to work with Parksville city council in the future and welcome any opportunity to open that dialogue," said Newton.

Those in need of a warm place to sleep can gather at 5 p.m. PT at the local Salvation Army at 187 Alberni Highway in Parksville, to be picked up and driven to whichever church is open that night.

The community churches participating are:

Arbutus Grove Reformed Church.

Knox United Church.

Oceanside Community Church.

Catholic Church of The Ascension.

Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church.

Christian Fellowship Centre Church.

Anglican Church of St. Anne/St. Edmund.

People will be able to stay from 6 p.m. to 7:15 a.m.