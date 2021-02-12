Judge questions court role in administration of health orders banning church gatherings

The chief justice of the British Columbia Supreme Court says the attorney general is putting the court in an "impossible position'' by asking for an injunction ordering three churches to stop in-person religious services until their challenge of public health orders is heard.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson says public health orders already prohibit such gatherings and it's within the power of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the government to escalate enforcement without a court order.

Hinkson says he's concerned about the reputation of the administration of justice if he grants an order that the prosecution service later decides is not in the public interest to enforce.

The judge noted that's what happened in a recent case where the court granted an injunction to the Vancouver Port Authority against protesters.

The application from the provincial health officer and attorney general comes after the churches filed a petition challenging the COVID-19 restrictions on in-person religious services, arguing the ban violates people's rights and freedoms.

The Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, the Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack were among more than a dozen individuals or churches that filed the petition last month, with the challenge to be heard in March.

Hinkson said there are alternate remedies.

"I shouldn't be doing Dr. Henry's job," he said. "If she wants police to have the ability to arrest people, the order can be amended, can't it?''

According to the court documents, the province is seeking an order that would prevent elders and members from gathering to worship in their churches and from organizing celebrations, ceremonies, baptisms, funerals or any other "event" as defined by Henry's orders.

The order would also authorize police to detain anyone they have grounds to believe is planning to attend a religious service organized by any of the three churches.

In Friday's hearing, counsel for the three churches argued that if shoppers are allowed to come and go freely at a Langley strip mall, so should those attending a religious service in the same complex.

"The idea they can be arrested for intending to pray is incredible," said the group's lawyer. "It is incredible that any court can think about imparting the police with that kind of power."

The churches are being represented by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.