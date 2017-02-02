Former Premier Christy Clark will testify Tuesday at the official inquiry investigating the scope and impact of money laundering in B.C., answering questions as to how much her cabinet knew about the crisis that grew during its tenure.

Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.'s money laundering problem over the past decade.

Clark's testimony marks a rare occasion: a former head of government appearing before a fact-finding inquiry.

"The presumption is, of course, that they were in charge of things when something went terribly wrong. The buck does sort of stop there, so to speak," said Gerald Baier, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia.

"This is a big deal to have somebody like a former premier there in front and facing some degree of accountability."

The commission, which started more than two years ago, has so far examined provincial policing, flaws in the casino enforcement structure and a gap between provincial and federal priorities in addressing the issue. The inquiry has also heard allegations that political leaders weren't willing to crack down on the problem as it brought in significant gaming revenue.

Clark's name has seldom been raised. Despite the attention her testimony is likely to draw, Baier isn't counting on fireworks.

"I'm sure it won't be nearly as dramatic as those circumstances suggest it might ... I think people might end up being a little bit frustrated by it all," he said.

Baier predicted Clark will likely answer questions about her response to the problem by saying her government did the best it could with the information it had at the time. She might also cite cabinet confidentiality in declining certain questions, he said.

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers Rich Coleman, Michael de Jong and Kash Heed will also testify later this month, along with Shirley Bond, the party's interim leader, who served as Clark's public safety minister and attorney general.

Attorney General David Eby will also testify.

Former B.C. Premier Christy Clark walks from her office at the B.C. Legislature to the Legislature Chamber to attend a confidence vote in Victoria on June 29, 2017. Clark, who was defeated in the 2017 confidence vote, will be testifying at B.C.'s money laundering inquiry on Tuesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Baier said Coleman will have "more to answer for" as the former minister responsible for gaming, but it won't excuse Clark.

"What we know from political science, for the most part, is that the buck does stop at the top ... these things don't happen in ministries without people having some sense at the top of what's happening," he said.

"Policy is ultimately set in the premier's office."

Problems started before Clark premiership, witnesses say

While Clark's appearance Tuesday will be the most high-profile of the commission to date, the inquiry has heard the problem began before her time in the premier's office.

Investigators reported noticing more suspicious cash at casinos beyond loan-sharking activities in 2007. The problem reportedly grew as the 2010 Winter Olympics neared, then peaked in 2015.

Then-B.C. Premier Christy Clark, second from left, looks on as then-Finance Minister Michael de Jong, second from right, shakes hands with then-Minster of Energy and Mines Rich Coleman on budget day at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria on Feb. 16, 2016. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

A report in 2018 said a "collective systemic failure" had cleared the way for unwitting casinos to become "laundromats" for proceeds of crime. The in-depth review said more than $100 million has likely been cleaned in B.C. over the last decade and a half.

The province appointed Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in May 2019 to lead the public inquiry into money laundering after three reports detailed how the dirty cash distorted B.C.'s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

Hearings are expected to wrap up this May. The commission's final report is due Dec. 15.