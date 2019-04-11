RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a patient who did not return to the forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., this week.

Christopher Askey, 50, is now considered to be unlawfully at large. A release said he was reported missing from the hospital on Colony Farm Road just before 10 p.m. PT on Wednesday after failing to return on a day pass.

RCMP said Askey "may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public." Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and phone 911.

Askey is described as white with black hair, brown eyes and a light beard. RCMP said he is six feet tall and weighs 181 pounds, and has a heavy build.

The statement said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a black shirt, white shoes and a dark toque.

Anyone with information on Askey's whereabouts should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-10714.