RCMP seek patient missing from Coquitlam psychiatric facility
Christopher Askey, 50, did not return to Coquitlam facility after leaving on day pass
RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a patient who did not return to the forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., this week.
Christopher Askey, 50, is now considered to be unlawfully at large. A release said he was reported missing from the hospital on Colony Farm Road just before 10 p.m. PT on Wednesday after failing to return on a day pass.
RCMP said Askey "may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public." Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and phone 911.
Askey is described as white with black hair, brown eyes and a light beard. RCMP said he is six feet tall and weighs 181 pounds, and has a heavy build.
The statement said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a black shirt, white shoes and a dark toque.
Anyone with information on Askey's whereabouts should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-10714.
