Langley murder victim found inside burned truck connected to gang conflict

Homicide investigators in Langley, B.C., are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a burned out vehicle in a residential neighbourhood last week.

In a statement Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers were called to the 8200 block of 197 Street at around 7 p.m., July 20 for a report of a burning vehicle.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found in a truck police described as a red Ford F-150 with modifications.

The victim has now been identified as Christopher Roy, 36, from Vancouver.

A 'distinct' red Ford F-150, which police say has been modified, is also of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation. (IHIT)

Police said Roy had a criminal record, was connected to Lower Mainland gangs, and investigators believe his death was a targeted incident.

"There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death," wrote IHIT Sgt David Lee.

"We ask for those people to come forward."

Anyone with information or dashcam video who was driving along 200 Street and 82 Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on July 20, is asked to call homicide investigators at 1-877-551- 4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.