Christmas tree chipping underway in Metro Vancouver: here's where to go

It's time to bid goodbye to your Christmas tree.

Before you do, don't forget to remove your decorations, tinsel and lights before you kick it to the curb or bring it in for chipping.

Below is a sample of when and where you can drop off your natural tree in 2019, depending on where you live.

Vancouver

The City of Vancouver partners with the Lions Club to provide the following tree chipping event for a donation of cash or a non-perishable food item. Chipped trees are eventually composted.

Tree chipping: on Jan. 5 and 6, 2018 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT at the following locations:

Kerrisdale Community Ice Rink parking lot (5670 East Blvd. north of 41 Avenue.)

Kitsilano Beach parking lot (Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street)

Sunset Beach upper parking lot (Beach Avenue and Broughton Street.)

Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot (3360 Victoria Drive, south of East 12 Avenue.)

Here's where you can take your tree to get chipped in the City of Vancouver. (CBC)

Tree pick up: on Jan. 12 and 13. Put your tree in your collection area one metre away from garbage and green bins by 7 a.m. PT and do not put them in bags. Crews may come by later if it isn't picked up by that day, so leave your tree out.

If you're a Vancouver resident and miss these events, you can take your cleaned tree to the Vancouver landfill (5400 72 Street, Delta) or Vancouver South Transfer Station (377 West Kent Avenue.) for free until Jan. 31.

Surrey

Tree chipping: the Surrey Firefighters will be chipping trees on Jan. 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at the following locations:

Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 Street.)

Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 Street.)

Tree pick up: according to your residence's collection schedule. Trees must be cut up into pieces no bigger than 0.9 metres long and bundled together and put in your organics cart.

Coquitlam

Tree chipping events take place at the following locations by donation:

Coquitlam Town Centre Stadium Parking Lot 'A' by the Kinsmen Club on Jan. 5 and 6 from 9 to 4 p.m. PT

Miller Park Community School by the Kinsmen Club on Jan. 5 from 9 to 3 p.m. PT

Mundy Park gravel lot (off of Hillcrest Avenue) by the Friends of Mundy Park on Jan 5 and 6, from 10 to 4 p.m. PT.

Canadian Tire, 1200 Seguin Dr. by Scouts Francophones on Jan. 5 from 9 to 3 p.m. PT.

Tree pick up: place tree at curb by 7 a.m. PT on collection day; tree must be cut into one-metre lengths.

Tree drop off at the Coquitlam Transfer Station (1200 United Blvd.) is free for Coquitlam residents.

North Vancouver

Tree chipping events taking place at the following locations by donation:

Montroyal Elementary Christmas Tree Chipping (5310 Sonora Dr.) on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Upper Lonsdale Preschool Tree Chip District Hall parking lot at 355 W. Queens Road on Jan. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

North Vancouver Transfer Station located at 30 Riverside Drive daily until 5 p.m. PT. Minimum $10 donation and yard waste tipping fees apply.

North Shore Rescue's event at Westview Shopping Centre Parking Lot on Jan. 6 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Minimum $5 donation.

Larson Elementary School's Grade 7 Class (2605 Larson Road) on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

Tree pick-up through regular yard waste collection, but trees should be cut into one-metre lengths and bundled. Bundles can be placed in the yard trimmings can.

Richmond

Tree chipping with the Richmond Firefighters Association by donation on Jan. 5 and 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Garry Point Park Parking Lot (12011 7th Avenue.)

Free drop-off for Richmond residents at the City of Richmond Recycling depot (5555 Lynas Lane) Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. PT.

Tree pick up: the city asks residents to cut up their trees into small bundles and place it at the curbside for collection on their regular collection day.

Other locations

Don't see your municipality listed or need more information? The Recycling Council of British Columbia has a comprehensive list sorted by region at this link.