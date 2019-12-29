How and where to dispose of your Christmas tree

If you are ushering in the New Year by taking down your Christmas Tree here's what you need to know about disposing it properly.

Starting this weekend, chipping events are being hosted around the province and the Recycling Council of British Columbia has a full list by region.

Officials advise that all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags be removed before taking trees to a chipping event as they could pose a safety hazard.

Many municipalities such as Abbotsford and Surrey accept Christmas trees as curbside organic waste but you must remove anything on the tree and cut it into smaller pieces approximately 1 metre in length and 60 centimetres in diameter before putting into your compostable waste container.

There are four Christmas Tree chipping events being held in Vancouver on Saturday Jan. 4 and Sunday Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT on both days. They are:

Kerrisdale Community Ice Rink parking lot (5670 E Blvd, north of 41st Ave).

Kitsilano Beach parking lot (Cornwall Ave and Arbutus St).

Sunset Beach upper parking lot (Beach Ave and Broughton St).

Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot (3360 Victoria Drive, south of E 12th Avenue).

After the trees are chipped, they will be taken to the Vancouver Landfill to be composted. Cash and non-perishable food donations are accepted and will be distributed to local charities.

The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society's annual tree chip will take place at Newton Athletic Park at 7395 128 St. and Guildford Town Centre at 150 Street and 105 Avene on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees are accepted with a small cash donation.

There is also a by-donation chipping event at the Willowbrook mall parking lot at 19705 Fraser Highway in Langley on Saturday Jan. 4 and Sunday Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Canadian Cancer Society for research.

Trees can also be dropped off at a chipping event by the Surrey Central Lions Club at the Surrey Central Mall on Sunday Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will go to the Surrey Food Bank.

Burnaby residents can put their live trees out for curbside collection from Jan. 6 to 24. Trees over 1.5 metres high must be cut in half.

Burnaby's Eco-Centre at 4855 Still Creek Drive is accepting Christmas trees free of charge from residents daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 there will be a by-donation tree chipping event at the Burnaby City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted by the Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society and CUPE Local 23.

Proceeds support Burnaby's warming centre programs. New unused items such as travel-size shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste are also accepted along with warm clothing such as socks, toques, gloves and towels.

Don't keep that Christmas Tree until the needles fall off! Let us recycle it. Put your tree out on January 6, in accordance with tree recycling guidelines, and we'll pick it up over the following two and a half weeks.<a href="https://t.co/eTvW0XNdlg">https://t.co/eTvW0XNdlg</a> <a href="https://t.co/aJeQD74qQi">pic.twitter.com/aJeQD74qQi</a> —@CityofBurnaby

In Richmond, a free tree chipping event will take place on Saturday Jan. 4 and Sunday Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Garry Point Park, which is locad at 12011 7th Ave.

The event is hosted by the Richmond Firefighters' Society and donations will go to a number of charities.

Many municipalities will pick up Christmas trees along with other yard waste for a limited time in January, but you have to remove everything from the tree including bags. (CBC)

The City of Coquitlam is hosting a tree-chipping event on Saturday Jan 4. at:

The Canadian Tire Parking Lot on 1200 Seguin Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Scouts francophones de Maillardville).

There is also two events on Sunday Jan. 5 at:

Mundy Park, Parking Lot off Hillcrest Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friends of Mundy Park Heritage Society).

Town Centre Park, Parking Lot A from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Kinsmen Club of Coquitlam).

Tree chipping is by donation. Christmas trees can also be put in green bins as long as the lid can be completely closed. Trees should be cut into 1 metre lengths with a maximum diameter of 10 cm.

Help reduce waste by disposing of your natural Christmas tree at a tree-chipping event by donation to support local community groups Jan. 4 and 5. Check out location and time details. <a href="https://t.co/g2NBIat1MZ">https://t.co/g2NBIat1MZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/MtflJHCzPe">pic.twitter.com/MtflJHCzPe</a> —@cityofcoquitlam

More than a handful of facilities will accept Christmas trees as municipal yard waste around the Capital Regional District.

Here is a list of chipping events around the region including three in Victoria on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Save-on-Foods parking lot at Fort and Foul Bay, Central Middle School on Fort Street and Landsdowne Middle School on Landsdowne Road.

From now until Jan. 31, Kelowna residents can drop their trees off at five locations for free including the Glenmore Landfill daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. There is a limit of three Christmas trees per vehicle.

Fees will apply to Christmas trees mixed in with other yard waste.

Christmas tree habitat

Meanwhile you can also delay chipping your tree by putting in your backyard, if you have one, to help animals like birds.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says that by putting your evergreen Christmas tree out, it can serve as a habitat for birds over the winter months.