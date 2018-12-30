North Vancouver charity Christmas display plans to take a break next year

An elaborate Christmas display in North Vancouver is taking a holiday for a year.

Since 2010, homeowner John Ribalki has constructed his annual display to raise money for charity, but he says he's decided to take some time off.

"When you're committed to doing this work, you got to get the job done," Ribalki said, adding the months-long process of putting the display together before the Christmas season was taking a toll.

"Sometimes you should take the odd day off ... We're taking one year off for now, but I hope to be back."

Ribalki's annual display collected donations to support the B.C. Epilepsy Society, the Shriners for Kids, and the Harvest Project. In the eight years his family has put up the display, he's raised nearly $100,000 and collected 1,000 bags of groceries.

Kevin Lee with the Harvest Project said Ribalki's donations have made a difference for the North Shore charity. (CBC)

Kevin Lee is with the Harvest Project, a charity in the North Shore that provides groceries, clothes and other supports for vulnerable people.

Lee said Ribalki's donations have meant there were extra bags of groceries, more donations, and stocked shelves during the season.

"It's been a significant part of our financial help and we will miss that," Lee said. "But I suspect the family will still be present in our lives and our work somehow."

In the meantime, Ribalki's North Vancouver display will be continue for a few more days.

The community still has until Jan. 6 to sneak in one last peak — and drop off a donation.