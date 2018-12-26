Orphan bear cub rescued near Edgewater, B.C. on its way to recovery

An orphan bear cub rescued in Edgewater, B.C. on Christmas Eve will be on its way to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Smithers for recovery tomorrow.

But the rescue, which some residents are dubbing a "Christmas miracle," highlights a need for a rehabilitation facility closer to home, according to residents Sophie and Dean Timothy.

​

The Timothy's first encountered the orphan bear cub around their property in mid-December, which they affectionately named 'Christmas.'

It wandered around looking for food and found some in the birdfeeder on the Timothy's property, where it returned several times over the course of two weeks.

'It took our hearts'

"It took our hearts and that's why we had to call it Christmas," said Dean Timothy, who works at a local sawmill.

Concerned about its well-being, the Timothys called in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, which set a bear trap to catch the animal. But days went by and the bear evaded capture.

The Timothys worried the bear couldn't survive on its own.

We just choked up and started to cry. We were so happy she's got a second chance. - Sophie Timothy, Edgewater , B.C. resident

"She's little and she's an orphan and she doesn't have a mom to show her what to do," said Sophie Timothy.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, the bear walked into the trap.

A conservation officer fed and cared for the bear over the next few days while arranging transportation to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Smithers.

"When Dean and I heard she was going to Smithers we just choked up and started to cry. We were so happy she's got a second chance," said Sophie Timothy.

But now the Timothys worry about future animals in similar situations.

"It would be nice to have something local instead of having to take them all the way to Smithers from the valley," said Sophie Timothy.

Province relies on private facilities, conservation officer says

But Chris Doyle, deputy chief of operations with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, said it's not that simple.

The province does not operate wildlife rehabilitation centres on its own, instead relying on partnerships with facilities run by non-profit organizations.

"The ones that do exist are the ones that we use," said Doyle. "Typically, they find space for the cubs that are good candidates to go there."

The Timothy's said it would be nice to have a rehabilitation facility closer to Smithers. (Sophie and Dean Timothy)

There are currently three facilities currently licensed by the province to provide care to bears in need of rehabilitation.

Angelika Langen manages one of them, the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, which is where the bear will be heading for recovery. She said it's not easy to start up a rehab centre capable of providing quality care to bears.

Langen added they require stronger enclosures, longer periods of care than other mammals, and lots of space and trained staff.

For now, the Timothys will have to make do with the knowledge that Christmas the bear will be in safe hands even if she is far away.

With files from Ryan Jones