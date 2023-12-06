Generations of girls say goodbye, and thank you, to soccer legend Christine Sinclair

Janice Ruelle starts to cry as she stands with her teenage daughter on a dark December night surrounded by dozens of young female athletes who have come to see their hero in action for the last time.

The crowd was waiting to watch soccer sensation Christine Sinclair play her penultimate game Friday in Langford, B.C. The world's all-time leading goal scorer in all of international soccer is in the final leg of her farewell tour and will play her last game with Team Canada Tuesday night in Vancouver.

And if Friday's crowd was any indication, even as Sinclair steps off the pitch, her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of female athletes inspired not only by her tremendous skill, but for championing women in the world of sport.

"She is just such an inspiration to all the girls who can see where they can go and who they can become," said Ruelle, swiping at tears.

"She is just on and off the field amazing."

WATCH | Fans gather in Vancouver for Sinclair's final game with Team Canada: Christine Sinclair celebrated by fans, former teammate before final Canada match Duration 12:56 Ahead of the soccer icon's final match for Team Canada in Vancouver at the temporarily renamed Christine Sinclair Place, young fans reflect on the impact she had on the sport in this country. 'Tonight is all about Christine Sinclair and just honouring her and her career and her amazing legacy,' former teammate Kara Lang told CBC News.

Ruelle's soccer-playing daughter Alexis,15, said she wishes her mom could have had a role model like Sinclair growing up and is grateful to have had such a humble and impressive player help pave the way for her generation.

"I think she's changing women's sports and women's soccer for the good," said the teen.

Sinclair, 40, joined the senior national team in 2000 at age 16 and scored three goals in her first tournament. Sinclair's world-record total now stands at 190 goals after 23 years on the Canadian team.

"All the players on the national team, we were once that young kid that had aspirations and dreams of playing professionally and representing Canada, World Cups and Olympics. And there's no secret it's a lot of work, but man, it's the best job in the world," said Sinclair, speaking to media Sunday.

Christine Sinclair scored more international goals than anyone in soccer history, and inspired many young fans during her almost quarter century with the Canadian national team. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

She said inspiring the next generation is one of the most important parts of being a role model and she will stay involved in the sport, possibly as a coach.

"One of the things we're most proud of is to see the growth of the game," said Sinclair. "It's just going to continue to grow and develop and, hopefully, in this country it continues to do so as well."

Sinclair and her teammates spent much of this year fighting with Canada Soccer for more equitable treatment and a new labour deal, which they still don't have. Sinclair, notoriously private, addressed members of Parliament on the heritage committee, saying the women's program is being held back by inadequate support and pay inequity.

WATCH | Fans tell CBC News how Sinclair inspires them: Fans share their farewell messages for Christine Sinclair Duration 0:57 The soccer superstar plays her final game with Team Canada Tuesday at BC Place.

"I have been following this team for 20 years and we couldn't be more proud of what she has done for women's sports and soccer in Canada," said Amanda Cribdon, 31, who was "stoked" to see Sinclair in action Friday.

Cribdon first saw Sinclair play in 2002 in a World Cup match in Victoria and has idolized the star since Cribdon was 12.

"I think for a lot of her career, people like her were told to sit back and be grateful that they even had opportunities to play at a stage like this," she said.

"She is the first one that's kicking back and saying that's not good enough, so I think it's incredibly admirable."

Amanda Cribdon says she first saw Sinclair dominate the pitch in 2002 and has been following her career for two decades. She said she is proud of what the player has done for women's sports and soccer in Canada. (CBC News)

The kids who were streaming into Langford's Starlight Stadium were likely not as aware of the political moves Sinclair has been making for female athletes, but their excitement was palpable as they anticipated seeing their hero in action.

"For female soccer players, it's very inspiring to see a high achiever like that," said Alia Barta, 11.

Barta said Sinclair has made women's soccer much more popular, and admires her drive to win and her sportsmanship.

"Thank you for inspiring me and many girls across Canada. It's been such an honour," said Barta.

Alia Barta, 11, got a high five from Sinclair on Friday and said her heart was pounding as she met her hero. (CBC News)

Sinclair plays her final game Tuesday night against Australia at B.C. Place (temporarily named Christine Sinclair Place for the occasion). There will be over 40,000 fans in attendance ready to show their love and appreciation for Sinclair and her outstanding career.

Sinclair's teammate, Vanessa Gilles, is expecting an emotional evening and says the women are "kind of in denial" about Sinclair's send-off.

"We were inspired by her as children growing up playing and little girls are still being inspired," Gilles said. "I think her legacy is going to go on for years to come."