Plans for Okanagan wildfire evacuees to return home being finalized

Dozens of Okanagan families ordered out of their homes nearly a week ago due to an aggressive wildfire might soon be allowed home, as local officials finalize plans for a safe return on Monday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said staff were finishing up "re-entry" plans for the Heritage Hills area, near Penticton, B.C., after cooler weekend weather slowed the growth of the Christie Mountain fire.

Nearly 320 properties were placed under an evacuation order on Aug. 18 because of the fire's threat.

The City of Penticton will be holding a news conference to provide more details at noon on Monday.

The fire saw "minimal" growth over the weekend, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, as cooling temperatures and strong winds pushed flames away from the city. As of Sunday, the fire was around 20 square kilometres in size.

A helicopter dumps water on hotspots of the Christie Mountain wildfire burning near Penticton, B.C., on Saturday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Fire information officer Greg Jonuk said more than 200 firefighters and 16 helicopters have been fighting the fire, which has been difficult to tackle due to its location on a steep, rocky slope.

In addition to the Heritage Hills homes, more than 3,700 properties in Penticton remain on an evacuation alert.

The region also remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada over smoky skies.

Meanwhile, in B.C.'s Slocan Valley, 305 homes have been issued an evacuation alert over growing concerns about the spread of the nearby Talbot Creek wildfire.

The Doctor Creek fire, near Canal Flats, has also prompted an evacuation order for 10 properties.