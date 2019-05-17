Daughter makes appeal to catch dad's killer

The daughter of a man killed at a strip club in Surrey, B.C., a decade ago is appealing for information to help catch his killer.

Chris Whitmee was shot alongside another man in the washroom of the Legacy Show Lounge in Cloverdale. Whitmee died of his injuries just after midnight on May 17, 2009, although the other man survived.

Lexus, Chris' daughter, was only nine when her father died. She remembers her dad as "really awesome."

"He was a really good guy," she said, her voice breaking. "I try to remember as much of him, but it's really hard because I was so young."

She wants whoever was responsible for her loss to be brought to justice.

Lexus Whitmee, pictured with her father Chris, before he died. (Submitted by the Whitmee family)

Police say a gunman walked into the Cloverdale strip club and opened fire in the washroom. Chris Whitmee was not the intended target, but an innocent bystander.

Moments after the fatal shooting took place, investigators said a man in his early 20s wearing dark clothing and a dark hooded sweatshirt was seen fleeing the lounge through the rear of the building.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team expressed condolences to the Whitmee family on this, the 10th anniversary of his death.

"All our unsolved homicides remain active and we are pursuing, will pursue leads as they come up," Jang said.

Lexus Whitmee says it's been impossible to move on when she doesn't know what happened.

"I know that there are people that definitely know," she said.

"There's no way the other man involved doesn't know what happened. You don't get shot multiple times and not know who did it and not care to find out."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police.