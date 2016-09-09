Kamloops, B.C., got a little shoutout on Instagram from Hollywood royalty this week.

Chris Pratt, star of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, is in B.C.'s Interior right now to film the latest instalment of the Jurassic World franchise: Jurassic World: Dominion. In a video posted to Instagram stories, he mentions the beauty of the area as he drives to his filming location.

"Look at this beautiful drive," he says as he turns the camera out toward the sunrise and scenery.

"Kamloops, British Columbia, is so beautiful, good Lord. That sun, wow."

Look who gave our city a shoutout, #Kamloops. Apparently @prattprattpratt is filming in #Merritt. I agree, Chris, it's beautiful around here. #beautifulbritishcolumbia

Kamloops residents are certainly taking notice — Tourism Kamloops CEO Bev DeSantis said she's been getting links sent to her by email and on social media.

"It's nice that someone with that influence in that scope and reach is paying attention to our city and area and giving us a shout out," DeSantis said. "That's pretty exciting."

DeSantis said that putting the name Kamloops in front of Pratt's nearly 28 million followers will create a spike in interest in the area.

"It's not about paying for advertising and having people say 'you should come visit us,'" she said. "It's these authentic folks that are hanging out going 'you know this is beautiful,' and if you don't come here and if you don't see it, you're actually missing out.'"

Local film commissioner Victoria Weller said that because she has signed a non-disclosure agreement, she cannot comment on the filming or the video posted by Pratt.