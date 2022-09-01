Family of man shot with beanbag gun by Vancouver police calls for inquest, changes to police tactics

The family of a man who died last week after Vancouver police used a beanbag shotgun is calling for a public inquest and systemic changes in how the department treats people in the Downtown Eastside.

Samantha Wilson said at a news conference Thursday that her cousin, Chris Amyotte, died after being shot six times with a beanbag gun, highlighting a need for better police tactics.

"The system needs to change to ensure there are mechanisms in place to de-escalate situations like this,'' Wilson said in a news release issued the same day.

"Shooting someone with a beanbag gun, and the use of lethal force, can't be the first de-escalation technique employed. Beanbag guns need to be declared firearms or a lethal weapon.''

Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department confirmed last week that a beanbag shotgun had been used.

"It is used as an alternative to lethal force and can be deployed against a person who is acting violently or displaying assaultive behaviour,'' Addison said in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Wilson told reporters they are no longer angry and are instead seeking answers about his death.

She said she had connected with other families who have experienced similar incidents with several police departments across the country, and is calling for the officers involved to be held accountable.

"I believe that, given the location of this incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, that my cousin Christopher was seen as just another vulnerable person in a vulnerable part of the city, and that no one would care about him if something bad happened to him.

"I'd like the Vancouver Police Department to take this as my plea [and] I'd like the IIO to take this as my plea to hold the officers involved accountable.''

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which looks into police-related incidents that have caused serious harm or death, said last week that it had been called in to investigate the incident, which began with calls to police about a man acting erratically.

The IIO said it had begun an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the man's death.

In Thursday's release, the family also called for the police department to "urgently" address "its systemic discrimination and bias against Indigenous peoples."

The family of Chris Amyotte, who died after being shot by police using a bean bag gun in August 2022, is calling for a public inquest into his death. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It said Amyotte, an Ojibwa man from Manitoba, had been unarmed and "wasn't acting erratically.''

"What he needed was medical help. Instead, he was shot,'' Wilson said in the release.

Amyotte's brother said his family was "devastated'' by his death.

"Christopher was funny, gentle, and caring person. He was artistic. He loved art, to eat, to go to the reserve, and go bike riding,'' Evan Amyotte said in the release. "He loved his family and was a good man. His family looked up to him.''

Wilson said Thursday the family has not been contacted by the IIO or Vancouver police and has not received an update on the investigation.

"My family right now is struggling to understand the reason why Chris' life had to end that day and the way it did," Wilson said.

Vancouver police confirmed last week that the man who died had asked bystanders for help following a "violent incident'' that occurred moments earlier, but did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the use of beanbag guns.

Wilson challenged Vancouver police, who said they believed Amyotte "did ask for help from a number of bystanders, who did not offer assistance."

She said she has spoken to people who said they tried to help Amyotte. When help did arrive, they notified them of Amyotte's need for assistance, she said.

"You're supposed to protect people, you're supposed to help people," Wilson said. "And instead, six shots were fired and my cousin's life ended that day."

Family member Richard Ndlovu is pictured during a press conference about the death of Chris Amyotte in Vancouver, British Columbia on Sept. 1, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Kim Beaudin, national vice chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, has called for an independent review into Amyotte's death.

"I think the federal government needs to step up to the plate and actually set in motion a complete review of all police brutality across this country when Indigenous people lose their lives for no reason and this is one clear example of that."