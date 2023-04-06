Chocolate egg nog? This B.C. farm tried it, loved it, stocked shelves with it — and sold out in days

A dairy farm in B.C.'s Interior is selling chocolate egg nog to mark the Easter holidays — though those looking to try it might be out of luck.

While egg nog is traditionally associated with Christmas celebrations, Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops, B.C. — about 166 kilometres north of Kelowna — is hoping customers will be interested in a spring version of the drink, with a chocolate twist.

They've sold out in only a matter of days.

Laura Hunter, who runs the farm with her husband, said the idea came after employees started combining chocolate milk with egg nog and "just loved it."

"Everybody that they gave it to asked where they could get it and I'm like, 'We need to have fun with this, we need to put it out,'" she told CBC Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"And Easter's the perfect time."

4,000 litres sold in days

Blackwell Farms provides milk products to about 70 grocery and convenience stores throughout B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions.

They initially stocked the chocolate egg nog on March 24 and were completely sold out in two days, Hunter said, prompting them to ramp up production with more jugs hitting shelves this week — which have also already sold out, for a total of 4,000 litres or 2,000 individual cartons.

While Hunter expected people to like the drink, she didn't expect that level of success.

"We have had overwhelming response," she said.

Blackwell isn't the only company trying to bring back egg nog to the shelves for Easter: Dairyland, a B.C.-based company that sells products throughout Canada, has been raising eyebrows with its Easter-themed egg nog boxes this year.

And in 2015, the Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy made headlines after selling egg nog flavoured with the marshmallow Easter candy Peeps.

Easter Egg Nog is a bigger game changer than Chat-GPT, and it's not particularly close. <a href="https://t.co/h2fz1KPSuV">pic.twitter.com/h2fz1KPSuV</a> —@nm_nvan Easter....egg nog?<br><br>Mankind has flown too close to the sun and will soon reap the consequences of what they have sown. <a href="https://t.co/sq926aw3sV">pic.twitter.com/sq926aw3sV</a> —@griffinflash

Hunter, however, says she believes Blackwell may be the first company to commercially produce chocolate egg nog — though after the success her farm has had, she expects others to follow their lead next year.

"We're trendsetters," she said.