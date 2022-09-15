Lululemon founder Chip Wilson gifts $100M to help protect nature in B.C.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder and billionaire Chip Wilson is donating $100 million to the B.C. Parks Foundation to help protect and enhance the province's natural environment.

The donation, which was announced at an event held in Vancouver's Stanley Park on Thursday, will be made through the Wilson 5 Foundation.

The commitment is part of the B.C. Parks Foundation's launch of 25x25, a multi-year campaign to protect 25 per cent of B.C.'s land and waters, in partnership with Indigenous people.

The donation is being put to work right away in three ecosystems:

Falling Creek Sanctuary, 528 acres at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northeastern B.C. in Saulteau, West Moberley and McLeod First Nations territories.

Teit's Sanctuary, 200 acres near Spences Bridge, at the confluence of the Thompson and Nicola rivers in Nlaka'pamux First Nations territory.

Bourguiba Springs, 41 acres in the South Okanagan on land that supports the area's herd of bighorn sheep and is the habitat for seven federally listed species at risk.

The announcement comes a day after Patagonia founder and billionaire Yvon Chouinard said he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to tackle climate change.

Wilson previously made a $4 million donation to protect the coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem and earlier this year made a $100 million commitment to medical research on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

The B.C. Parks Foundation was founded in 2017 with the goal of improving and expanding the province's parks system.