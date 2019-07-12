Chinese government reception for B.C. politicians to go ahead as planned

After a month of blowback, the Union of B.C. Municipalities has reaffirmed its decision to allow China's annual reception for local B.C. politicians to proceed this year.

"Over the past few weeks there have been a number of comments from local elected officials with regard to the Chinese consular reception. What we have heard is that there's a range of opinion about the event — some support it, and others would like to see it cancelled," said UBCM president Arjun Singh, in announcing the decision.

The reception, paid for by China, has taken place every year since 2012 at the annual UBCM conference, where hundreds of mayors and councillors meet for a week to learn best practices and pass resolutions lobbying the provincial government.

The reception is an optional meet-and-greet event where people can swap business cards and eat appetizers, but the Chinese Consulate has paid $6,000 to be an official part of the conference and be advertised in its program.

In addition to announcing the reception would go ahead as planned, the UBCM also said it would review the money it receives, "including sponsorship revenue," used to fund the annual convention, which takes place this year in Vancouver from Sept. 23 to 27.

"We see the current debate as an opportunity to review practices for financing the convention that have been in place for a generation," said Singh.

Cross-country tensions

The UBCM's original decision to let the reception continue was criticized given the arrest and ongoing detention of two Canadians in China.

The Chinese consulate reception has been one of the few events during the week of the UBCM conference that appears on its program. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained in separate incidents late last year, shortly after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Chief among the critics of the reception had been Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, who pushed people upset with the UBCM's original decision to contact the executive with their thoughts.

"I don't think that locally elected mayors and city councillors should be accepting a sponsor of financial sponsorship for an event from a foreign government, period, but particularly from a foreign government that has such an egregious human rights record," he said on The Early Edition on Friday, prior to the announcement being made.

"We've got two Canadian citizens being held hostage .... and the idea that a bunch of mayors and councillors are going to slap a smile on their face and pretend none of that is happening and go and be wined and dined by the government of China is completely inappropriate."