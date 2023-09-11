3 people stabbed at festival in Vancouver's Chinatown

Vancouver Police are investigating a triple stabbing at the Light Up Chinatown! festival just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said in a statement that three festival-goers were attacked by a stranger near the main stage located at Columbia and Keefer streets.

The three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A 60-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. Police do not yet know the motive.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim released a statement saying: "Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this act of violence. We wish all of those affected a speedy recovery and offer our support to their families and loved ones."

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation chair and festival organizer Carol Lee said they were "heartbroken and devestated" by the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority," she said.

This year was the third annual Light Up Chinatown! festival.

A release from the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation said the event is a celebration of the neighbourhood's spirit and a testament to the community's resilience.