B.C. purchases Chinatown seniors affordable housing complex at risk of being sold

The B.C. government has purchased a 33-unit building with affordable housing geared to seniors in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood that was at risk of being sold privately.

The province paid $16.4 million through B.C. Housing for the Harmony House complex, located at 588 Shanghai Alley and operated by social service agency S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

The agency will continue to own and operate the strata units, while the provincial government will own the building.

"When our government learned that Harmony House and its 33 rentals were at risk for private sale, we were very concerned," Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon told reporters at a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday.

"This building has been such a valuable resource for the community, providing affordable housing for seniors, with assisted living supports for years."

Resident Linda Chung told reporters that she and her husband, who has dementia, are very happy at Harmony House and feel taken care of and supported by the nurses and staff.

Residents of the 19 studio units and 14 one-bedroom suites at Harmony House receive rent supplements from B.C. Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health, and have access to individualized personal care and hospitality services.

However, they must also pay 70 per cent of their after-tax income to live in the building.

"The average size of suites ranges from 470 to 589 square feet. All suites are equipped with fridge, full-size range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer," according to an information sheet posted to the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. website.

A S.U.C.C.E.S.S. report published this January says there's a severe shortage of culturally appropriate housing options for seniors in the Chinatown area.

The report recommends that the provincial government develop a strategy and allocate funding to increase the affordable housing stock for seniors in the area, including identifying feasible sites to build new housing and re-purposing under-utilized buildings.

Kahlon said his government is working with the City of Vancouver, B.C. Housing and other partners to do just that.

He said he would have more to say in the coming weeks, although he didn't immediately name any specific projects related to affordable housing in Chinatown.

"There's a vibrancy [and] a long history in this community that we need to ensure that we enshrine, that we protect, so that not only the residents who are living here now, but residents in the future can continue to live in this community," Kahlon said.