Wayward Chinatown otter making a meal of Sun Yat-Sen koi

A wayward otter has moved into the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver and is making a meal of the attraction's valuable koi fish.

The animal, identified as a river otter, was first spotted Saturday in a pond shared by the garden and the adjacent public park. Staff say it has eaten at least five of the adult koi.

This morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanParkBoard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanParkBoard</a> staff are at Sun Yat-Sen Garden working to find and relocate the local otter who's recently begun fishing in the garden's pond. The welfare of the otter and the pond's iconic koi fish are our top priorities! <a href="https://twitter.com/vangarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vangarden</a> <a href="https://t.co/bSKuWG6Ygc">pic.twitter.com/bSKuWG6Ygc</a> —@ParkBoard

The garden is working with the Vancouver Park Board Tuesday morning to capture and relocate the otter, possibly to Stanley Park.

It's not known where the otter came from or how it found its way to the walled-in garden, although Burrard Inlet to the north and False Creek to the south are both less than one kilometre way.

The public is being asked not to feed the otter.