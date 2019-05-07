3-alarm fire damages grocery store in Vancouver's Chinatown

Vancouver firefighters were busy with a three-alarm fire at a grocery store in Chinatown overnight.

It started in the back of a produce market on Keefer Street near Gore Avenue around 1 a.m. PT Tuesday.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor, where crews were able to contain it.

Officials said no one was injured but the damage to the store is extensive.

"Everything's pretty smoked up in there," said Assistant Chief Richard Warnock with Vancouver Fire Rescue. "The second floor was a large open area."

Assistant Chief Warnock said crews immediately got to work on making sure the fire couldn't spread to any of the neighbouring units on the block. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Warnock said the store will likely need to have a food safety inspection done after the fire, which they believe started in the rear of the building.

Two people living in a neighbouring suite have been displaced for the night due to smoke damage in their unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.