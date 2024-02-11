The 50th anniversary of the Chinatown Spring Festival Parade is taking place Sunday in Vancouver's historic Chinatown neighbourhood.

It is one of the biggest celebrations of the Lunar New Year in Canada, with last year's parade marking the first time the event was celebrated since 2020.

Hundreds of attendees and parade groups are walking through the neighbourhood, with the parade's organizing committee encouraging participants to visit the newly refurbished Millennium Gate and neon dragon signs to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

However, the historic parade became of the centre of controversy earlier this week when the parade's organizing committee initially excluded two community groups, including one representing 2SLGBTQ+ people, from marching, citing concerns over potential political disruption.

Chinatown Together and 2SLGBTQ+ group Lunar New Year For All held a news conference shortly before the parade kicked off in Chinatown on Sunday, saying they were hoping to put politics aside to celebrate the event with the rest of the community. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

The ban on Chinatown Together and Lunar New Year For All, however, were both reversed shortly after the controversy came to light.

Melody Ma, an organizer with Chinatown Together, said that both groups were hoping to put politics aside and celebrate with the rest of the community.

"Not only is this the 50th anniversary of the parade, but for the first time ever, queer and trans folks of Chinatown will be able to march visibly and proudly in the Chinatown Spring Festival Parade," she told a news conference shortly before the parade kicked off.

"We are so honoured to be able to march with them as a larger community today in a more inclusive, welcoming event than it has ever been before."

Melody Ma is pictured at Sun Wah Centre in the Chinatown neighbourhood on Thursday. The community organizer said ahead of Sunday's parade that she was looking forward to participating. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ma said that both groups were still waiting for an apology from the parade organizing committee, as well as more transparent parade eligibility criteria for the future.

Ma is a community organizer who is a vocal critic of gentrification in Chinatown, opposing projects such as a residential tower at 105 Keefer St., which was approved by Vancouver's permit board last June after years of dispute.

She said, however, that the group's banners would not mention the project, even though the "[parade] organizers were pro-Chinatown gentrification." The parade committee has not yet released its reasons for reversing the decision to exclude the two groups from marching.

Premier David Eby was among a host of dignitaries that attended the annual Spring Festival and parade, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary by welcoming the Year of the Dragon. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

British Columbia Premier David Eby was in attendance Sunday, and issued a statement celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

He says Lunar New Year is a "reminder of the incredible contributions Asian Canadians make" to the province, and the parade also celebrates the role of the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.

The premier says that is why the government pledged $2.2 million in provincial funds last May to reshape and revitalize Chinatown and why the province helped create Canada's first Chinese Canadian museum, which opened last year.