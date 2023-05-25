6 years after its rejection, Chinatown condo project is back on the table and dividing the neighbourhood

A proposed development in the heart of Vancouver's Chinatown that has divided the local community for years is back on the table at city hall and stirring up tensions once again.

On Monday, the Vancouver Development Permit Board will once again consider an application from Beedie Holdings Ltd. to build a condo tower at 105 Keefer St., where a parking lot currently sits.

After several revisions over many years, the project was ultimately rejected by the city in 2017 before the B.C. Supreme Court ruled last December that the permit board could take another look at the proposal.

The idea of the nine-storey building with 111 units of market-price housing towering over Chinatown Memorial Square in a neighbourhood where many low-income seniors live has raised the ire of residents and organizations, who say the "luxury" units will be out of reach for most people.

People opposed to the 105 Keefer development proposed by Beedie Group applaud the development permit board's decision to reject their application on Nov. 6, 2017. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

"There is no affordable or seniors housing and no safeguards against gentrification," said Russell Chiong, president of Chinatown Today, speaking on CBC's The Early Edition on Thursday.

"It would just do irreversible damage to the sense of place and community vibrancy of Chinatown," he added.

Jenny Kwan, MP for Vancouver East, has also voiced her opposition to the project by sending an open letter to federal and provincial ministers asking for alternative solutions for the site.

Many housing activists cheered the city's decision to turn down the development years ago, expressing doubt that it would help with housing affordability and raising concerns about how it would fit in with the character of the historic neighbourhood.

Open letter from <a href="https://twitter.com/JennyKwanBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyKwanBC</a> to Federal and Provincial housing ministers, requesting a land swap and social housing at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/105Keefer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#105Keefer</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChinatownYVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChinatownYVR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/aIkH10crG6">pic.twitter.com/aIkH10crG6</a> —@chinatown_today

Now that the project is being revisited, the Vancouver Tenants Union is organizing a protest Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the site of the proposed tower to demand all units be intentionally built as social housing if the project goes ahead.

Concerned low-income and senior Chinatown residents will also be holding a community council and news conference at around the same time.

In a written statement, Rob Fiorvento, managing partner at Beedie, told CBC that the development will bring much needed mixed-use housing to the area, which is in alignment with a city goal of making the historic community prosperous again.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to re-apply to the development permit board and remain committed to working with our neighbours and community partners on a safe and vibrant Chinatown," said Fiorvento.

Organizations in support

Several neighbourhood groups openly support the project.

On Wednesday, a joint letter signed by seven Chinatown organizations was sent to the development permit board as well as Mayor Ken Sim and city council advocating for permit approval.

Signatories include the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, the Chinese Freemasons of Vancouver, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden Society, the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, the Vancouver Chinatown Merchant's Association, the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Association (Chinatown BIA) and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

"We stand united in support for this project, and for the continued renewal of Chinatown; this important, historic and cultural jewel in our city," said Jordan Eng, president of the Chinatown BIA in a news release sent to media with the letter.

Those in favour of the 105 Keefer St. development rallied in front of Vancouver City Hall on June 13, 2017. (Belle Puri/CBC)

The letter says the proposed location of the development has been an empty eyesore for years; that the proposal adds housing without displacing anyone; and that "more feet on the street will help reverse the descent of the district into further street disorder."

The Vancouver Police Department has said it has seen an increasing number of incidents involving racist aggression or hate crime in the area.

The development permit board will make a decision about the tower on May 29 at a meeting scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The meeting's agenda includes details about the building, which proposes one level of retail, a cultural amenity space, eight levels of residential living with 111 units and three levels of underground parking.