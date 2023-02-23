B.C.'s Lower Mainland expected to get snow on Saturday, says Environment Canada

British Columbians should brace for cold weather until the end of the week as a Pacific frontal system brings frigid temperatures and snow to the province.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island, which could get five to 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday night. Parts of Vancouver Island, northern B.C. and Nanaimo have already seen snowfall.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for B.C. Peace River, Elk Valley, Yoho Park - Kootenay Park and Chilcotin.

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain five to 15 degrees below seasonal through the end of the week, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says there's a chance of flurries Wednesday in the Lower Mainland and Victoria.

"We could see that into the evening. We don't expect big amounts for these next few hours."

Shelter spaces and warming centres in Vancouver will be available Wednesday night through Thursday due to an extreme weather alert.

Please share: Additional shelter spaces and warming centres are available tonight through Thursday, February 23, due to an Extreme Weather Alert.<br><br>Details below ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/CFT7NmQISn">pic.twitter.com/CFT7NmQISn</a> —@CityofVancouver

Snow in Lower Mainland

Castellan says Friday morning is likely to be the coldest day of this stretch across the South Coast then temperatures will warm up again on Saturday.

However, there will be a chance of snow on Saturday afternoon or evening in the Lower Mainland.

"The quantities remain uncertain at this point. It could be just a few centimetres, five centimetres, but it actually could be closer to 15 or more," Castellan said.

Straight effect snow currently, Nanaimo BC.<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCSnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimo</a> <a href="https://t.co/72WTuzqNDU">pic.twitter.com/72WTuzqNDU</a> —@vlad_rad

Driving concerns

With snow possibly persisting into Wednesday and more winter weather on the way for the weekend, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is urging drivers to be ready for snowy and slushy conditions on Metro Vancouver roads.

"The ministry's snow and ice technicians will keep an eye on conditions at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges and will mobilize if there is accumulation on bridge cables," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Drivers are also reminded to avoid unnecessary travel during this period and to prepare for delays and longer commute times.