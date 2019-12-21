Large fire erupts at plywood storage facility in Chilliwack

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a Windsor Plywood storage facility in Chilliwack.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Vedder Road near Alder Avenue, city spokeswoman Jamie Leggatt said.

"There's eight fire trucks on site, approximately 40 firefighters on scene," Leggatt said.

Vedder Road was closed as firefighters doused flames. A rail line behind the building is also closed, she said.

A new apartment building is going up right beside the plywood store. Protecting that building is a priority for fire crews, Leggatt said.

A fire at a plywood storage facility in Chilliwack Friday afternoon generated a lot of smoke as firefighters worked to bring it under control. (Shane McKichan)

No nearby residents have been asked to evacuate and it's not known if anyone was injured. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Anika Nicoletti, who works at a nearby pizza shop, first noticed the flames at around 3 p.m.

"It was just super smoky, there were flames," she said. "It was pretty big."

BC Hydro is also reporting a power outage in the area.

Power has been out east of Hopedale Road, west of Elkview Road, South of Prairie Central Road and north of Chilliwack Lake Road since about 3:30 p.m.