A Chilliwack teacher has been relocated to a different school for sexually harassing a colleague — and it's not the first time he's been transferred for inappropriate behaviour.

Lancer Price grabbed a colleague's buttocks three separate times in 2017, according to a disciplinary notice. The co-worker reported him and Price was suspended without pay for 10 days in January of this year.

The Chilliwack School District later transferred Price to another school. He was also ordered to complete counselling by June 30.

After that, the district reported what had happened to the Teacher Regulation Branch, the disciplinary body for teachers in B.C.

Following its own investigation, the board ruled that the counselling order and 10-day suspension Price served in January was an appropriate remedy.

It also banned him from working at the school again.

History of sexual harassment

Price has been disciplined and transferred to a new school before — again, for sexually harassing colleagues.

In 2009, he was found to have "repeatedly" made sexually suggestive comments and gestures to two co-workers.

He was transferred to another school after that. The district also ordered him to complete a round of counselling.

CBC News has reached out to the school district for comment.