Walk among giants at this year's Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
Photos from the 3rd annual festival, which runs until Sept. 7
The third annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is currently blooming in the Fraser Valley, with more than 10 acres featuring 25 different kinds of sunflowers, along with 50 varieties of dahlias and gladiolas.
The festival, which runs until Sept. 7, is a popular draw for families and selfie-hunters alike.
On a recent trip, friends Shani Lohraspiazar, Emily Matthews and Grace Killins spent most of their visit looking for the best spots to take photos.
"I've always wanted to come but have never had a chance. It's outside, its chill, there isn't a lot of people," said Lohraspiazar.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to pre-purchase tickets online in advance and are assigned a specific time slot for their visit. The festival is also limiting capacity to 25 per cent of its normal volume of guests.
"I would definitely recommend it. I like how you have to set up your time," said Killins.
