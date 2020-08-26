Walk among giants at this year's Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

The third annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is currently blooming in the Fraser Valley, with more than 10 acres featuring 25 different kinds of sunflowers, along with 50 varieties of dahlias and gladiolas.

The festival, which runs until Sept. 7, is a popular draw for families and selfie-hunters alike.

On a recent trip, friends Shani Lohraspiazar, Emily Matthews and Grace Killins spent most of their visit looking for the best spots to take photos.

"I've always wanted to come but have never had a chance. It's outside, its chill, there isn't a lot of people," said Lohraspiazar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to pre-purchase tickets online in advance and are assigned a specific time slot for their visit. The festival is also limiting capacity to 25 per cent of its normal volume of guests.

"I would definitely recommend it. I like how you have to set up your time," said Killins.

Georgina Wang and her mother Lisa walk down a pathway which has been specifically widened to accommodate physical distancing at this year's festival. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A man wearing a face mask walks between rows of sunflowers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

There are over 10 acres to explore, featuring 25 varieties of sunflowers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A couple takes a selfie on a platform between rows of sunflowers at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A bald-faced hornet is pictured on a flower. Sunflowers are a valuable food source for birds, bees and insects. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two friends take pictures of sunflowers with Sumas Mountain as a backdrop. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The family-friendly festival is wheelchair accessible and dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a leash. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

New to the festival this year are various varieties of gladiolas. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A woman walks between rows of sunflowers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Friends Shani Lohraspiazar​​​​​​​, Emily Matthews and Grace Killins take a selfie. (Ben Nelms/CBC)