Woman remains in critical condition after Chilliwack shooting

A woman who was shot in downtown Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon remains in critical condition, according to RCMP.

A statement said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which happened at a home in the 9400 block of Victor Street around 1 p.m. PT.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the attack was not random, RCMP Staff. Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP's Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.