Victim of Chilliwack shooting dies in hospital
Investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, and they’re asking anyone who has information about his activities on Monday night to call police.
IHIT is asking for information on the activities of Keith Baldwin before he was killed
A man who was shot in Chilliwack earlier this week has died, police say.
Investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, and they're asking anyone who has information about his activities on Monday night to call police.
A grievously injured Baldwin was discovered near Fletcher Street and Yale Road at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital and placed on life support, but his injuries were so serious that police called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take over the case.
The shooting appears to have been targeted, and police say there is no risk to the public.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.