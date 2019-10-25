Victim of Chilliwack shooting dies in hospital

A man who was shot in Chilliwack earlier this week has died, police say.

Investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, and they're asking anyone who has information about his activities on Monday night to call police.

A grievously injured Baldwin was discovered near Fletcher Street and Yale Road at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital and placed on life support, but his injuries were so serious that police called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take over the case.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, and police say there is no risk to the public.