1 man dead and another person injured after targeted shooting in Chilliwack, B.C.

Homicide investigators were called after one man was killed and another person seriously injured after a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the 44000-block of Watson Road, which is in the Sardis area of Chilliwack — a city about an hour east of Vancouver in the Fraser Valley — around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. The shooting was at a graveyard in that area.

They found one man who was fatally shot, with another person suffering serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Investigators say they think the shooting was targeted in nature, and part of the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"We're asking anyone who was in the 44000-block of Watson Road with dashcam video between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., or who may have witnessed the shooting, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP immediately," said Cpl. Martin Godard in a statement. "At this time, we don't believe there is any further risk to the public."

Godard said the investigation has now been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with dashcam video or any information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.