Chilliwack RCMP recommend charges against churches continuing to hold in-person worship

Police in Chilliwack say they have recommended charges against three churches that have held in-person worship, contravening provincial health orders.



In a release, Chilliwack RCMP say an investigation began last Sunday, Dec. 6, after the detachment received reports that three separate churches were holding in-person congregation services.

"Each of these incidents was actively investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP and the evidence gathered has resulted in the Chilliwack RCMP forwarding a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge assessment of these violations," said the release.

RCMP have not said what charges they are recommending against the churches, and have not named the churches.

In November, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suspended all in-person faith-related gatherings as part of a wider effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Worshippers were told not to attend services at their gurdwara, synagogue, church, mosque or temple. Dr. Henry said transmissions have happened at places of worship.

Three churches in the Fraser Valley, just east of Vancouver, continued to hold in-person services despite a provincial health order that prohibits in-person gatherings in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack continued to hold services, along with the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, which was fined $2,300 the first week of December.

One church in Kelowna also held a morning gathering Dec. 6, which resulted in a visit from the RCMP.

'Direct contravention'

In its release, RCMP said most people in Chilliwack are complying with the public health order.

"Despite efforts by the Chilliwack RCMP on the first two Sundays to educate and gain voluntary compliance, a very small number continue to hold in-person services in direct contravention of the public health order," it said.

The force says it will investigate all reports of in-person congregation services.

Under the health order, police can issue violation tickets or recommend charges.