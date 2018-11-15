Chilliwack RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police car

A Chilliwack Mountie has been charged in relation to a motor vehicle incident last year in which an elderly woman was seriously injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which looks into all police related incidents that result in serious harm or death, said on Mar. 30, 2018 an elderly woman was crossing Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue when she was hit by a police vehicle.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Chilliwack RCMP Const. Yannick Leblanc, who was on duty at the time, has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

"The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation and who has no prior or current connection with this officer," said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the Criminal Justice Branch.

Leblanc is set to make his first appearance in Chilliwack Provincial Court on April 23, 2019.