A standoff with a man who fired shots at officers Saturday night in Chilliwack has ended and residents are now safe to leave their homes, RCMP said Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Christina Drive at around 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a distraught man.

The man shot at officers when they arrived and it became a "very high risk situation," RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

Police officers, including an emergency response team, a crisis negotiator and a police helicopter were called to the scene and residents were told to stay in their homes.

Update: The police incident on Christina Drive in Chilliwack has now concluded. Residents in the area can once again leave their homes. The Chilliwack RCMP thank all residents in the area for their patience and cooperation. Further updates to follow. —@UFVRD_RCMP

The incident ended Sunday morning, RCMP said in a media release.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured.