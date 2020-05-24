Skip to Main Content
Overnight standoff with man who shot at Chilliwack RCMP is over, police say
British Columbia

A standoff with a man who fired shots at officers Saturday night in Chilliwack has ended and residents are now safe to leave their homes, RCMP said Sunday morning.

RCMP say the 'very high risk' situation in Chilliwack Saturday night has ended, and residents can leave their home. (CBC)

Officers were called to a home on Christina Drive at around 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a distraught man.

The man shot at officers when they arrived and it became a "very high risk situation," RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

Police officers, including an emergency response team, a crisis negotiator and a police helicopter were called to the scene and residents were told to stay in their homes.

The incident ended Sunday morning, RCMP said in a media release.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured. 

