Missing Chilliwack man is believed to be armed and should not be approached, RCMP say

Chilliwack RCMP are searching for a man who went missing from the area Thursday morning and is believed to be armed with guns.

David McCullum, 39, contacted his family on Thursday morning and has not been heard from since. He was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. at the south end of Columbia Valley, southwest of Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Mounties say members of the public should not approach McCullum, but call 911 immediately.

"Police, family and friends are very concerned for David's wellbeing," RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a press release.

"While we continue to ask the public to be vigilant, our primary concern is to locate David and get him the help he needs."

McCullum drives a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy and British Columbia licence plate PA558R.

He is described as a white man, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a grey hoodie.

Earlier today, Vrolyk told CBC that police are looking for McCullum by air, and border guards have been alerted, but so far there has been no sign of him or his truck.