Chilliwack police arrest 1 man after 'active and unfolding situation' downtown
Police have arrested one man after what they called an "active and unfolding situation" in the city's downtown.
Police incident took place near Young Road and Princess Avenue in a commercial area
Just before 1 p.m., Mounties tweeted they were involved in a situation near the intersection of Young Road and Princess Avenue — a commercial area with a shopping plaza, small storefronts and offices along with a large hotel a block away.
About an hour later, they tweeted again to say the situation had been "safely resolved."
