British Columbia·Breaking

Chilliwack police arrest 1 man after 'active and unfolding situation' downtown

Police have arrested one man after what they called an "active and unfolding situation" in the city's downtown.

Police incident took place near Young Road and Princess Avenue in a commercial area

CBC News ·
A B.C. RCMP police cruiser is seen in a file photograph.
RCMP have arrested a man following an "active and unfolding incident" in Chilliwack that has led to one arrest. (CBC)

Just before 1 p.m., Mounties tweeted they were involved in a situation near the intersection of Young Road and Princess Avenue —  a commercial area with a shopping plaza, small storefronts and offices along with a large hotel a block away.

About an hour later, they tweeted again to say the situation had been "safely resolved."

More to come.

now